Tullow Oil’s (TLW) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.95) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.22) to GBX 80 ($1.09) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.88) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 62 ($0.84) to GBX 79 ($1.07) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 71.38 ($0.97).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 52.20 ($0.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £747.91 million and a PE ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 50.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Tullow Oil has a one year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a one year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.90).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

