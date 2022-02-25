Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $16.50, but opened at $15.50. Tupperware Brands shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 27,738 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tupperware Brands by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.19 million, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 2.83.

About Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

