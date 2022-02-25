Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.97

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.97 and last traded at $30.97, with a volume of 2347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.73.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

