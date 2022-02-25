Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 26,143 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 337,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the period.

Shares of OEF opened at $196.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $169.49 and a 12 month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

