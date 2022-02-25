Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 274,415 Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of Livent as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Livent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Livent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -243.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.06.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTHM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.62.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

