Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 229.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,587 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.17% of ExlService worth $6,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $1,896,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ExlService by 70.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $851,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ExlService by 61.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ExlService alerts:

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $117.39 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.60 and a fifty-two week high of $146.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ExlService (Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.