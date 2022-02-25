Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.04 Million Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 40,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.14% of Amedisys worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 157.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,093 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $201,845,000 after acquiring an additional 67,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMED. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $265.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $147.93 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $292.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

