Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 1.29% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

