Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.09% of Donaldson worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Donaldson by 475.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,220,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,561,000 after buying an additional 1,008,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 9.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,298,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,613,000 after buying an additional 478,667 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at about $24,077,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,799,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 399,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after buying an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of DCI opened at $52.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $69.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $118,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

