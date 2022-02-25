Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 140,889 Shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,889 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.83% of NETSTREIT worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 104.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 82,035 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,940 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 654,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 337,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.20 million, a PE ratio of 125.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.53. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $26.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NETSTREIT Profile (Get Rating)

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.