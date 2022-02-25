Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 444,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,551,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Laureate Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 130.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 37,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,560,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,720,000 after purchasing an additional 679,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,845,000 after purchasing an additional 135,253 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAUR opened at $11.72 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

