Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.94% of Personalis worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSNL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Personalis by 128.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Personalis during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 41.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 1,014.3% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Personalis by 7.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 35,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $416,227.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Personalis stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14. Personalis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The firm has a market cap of $449.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PSNL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

