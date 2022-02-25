Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 11,189 Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLN. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 26.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 209,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 19.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 28.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. 27.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In other news, Director Edward E. Olkkola purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $39,955.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $61,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 21,621 shares of company stock valued at $136,031. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HYLN opened at $4.22 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $731.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.10. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

