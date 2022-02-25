Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $49,000 in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TUEM. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Tuesday Morning in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Tuesday Morning by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tuesday Morning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of TUEM opened at $1.45 on Friday. Tuesday Morning Co. has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

