Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $62,000 in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Soligenix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Soligenix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soligenix in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,831 shares during the period. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86. Soligenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

