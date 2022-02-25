Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $78,000 Position in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,166 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 13.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 342.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,003 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 30,953 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 218.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource in the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AXU. raised Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexco Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $1.52 on Friday. Alexco Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 million, a PE ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Reclamation Management; Mining; and Corporate and Other. The Environmental Services segment include clean-up of historical liabilities of the Keno Hill Silver District through ERDC under a contract with the Federal Government of Canada.

