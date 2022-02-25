U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

USX stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $206.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Eric A. Peterson bought 27,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.74 per share, with a total value of $101,877.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 195,243 shares of company stock worth $770,279. Company insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 110,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

