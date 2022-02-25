UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $41,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $280.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $301.36 and a 200 day moving average of $303.25. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $247.33 and a 12 month high of $327.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.