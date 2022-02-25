UBS Group AG Invests $37.13 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 539,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,133,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.93% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IMCG opened at $62.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $76.39.

