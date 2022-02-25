UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in UBS Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 7,573,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,715,000 after purchasing an additional 252,636 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 641,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 104,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.19. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 1.80 to CHF 20.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

