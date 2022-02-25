UBS Group AG Purchases 93,832 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.71% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $39,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 475,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,731,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 45,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 14,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36.

