UBS Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €42.00 Price Target

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.30 ($48.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($55.68) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.18) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($50.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €46.23 ($52.54).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €31.85 ($36.19) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($68.36) and a one year high of €80.00 ($90.91). The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.01.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

