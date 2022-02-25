UBS Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.60 Price Target

UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on O2D. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.32 ($2.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.98) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.64) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.81 ($3.19).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.37 ($2.70) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.70 ($3.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is €2.53 and its 200-day moving average is €2.44.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

