UBS Group Lowers Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $430.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $470.00 to $430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $313.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market capitalization of $327.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,518 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

