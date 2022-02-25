UBS Group Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) received a €121.00 ($137.50) target price from UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($148.86) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €101.38 ($115.20).

Krones stock traded down €3.15 ($3.58) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €79.75 ($90.63). 90,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of -240.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.67. Krones has a 12 month low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($113.18).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

