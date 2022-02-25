UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on UDR. Capital One Financial raised UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered UDR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $59.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.04.

UDR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,624,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. UDR has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of UDR by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of UDR by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

