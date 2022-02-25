UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.100 EPS.

NYSE:UDR traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56. UDR has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of UDR by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 471,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UDR by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 462,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,769,000 after buying an additional 121,411 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in UDR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in UDR by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

