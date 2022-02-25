Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC cut its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP opened at $242.09 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.35 and a 200-day moving average of $233.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.