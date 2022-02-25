Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) price target on Uniper in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on Uniper in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Uniper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €36.97 ($42.01).

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 opened at €28.63 ($32.53) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €40.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €37.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53. Uniper has a 12-month low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($48.24).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.