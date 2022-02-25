Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Price Target Raised to €39.00

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from €38.90 ($44.20) to €39.00 ($44.32) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UNPRF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nord/LB downgraded Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.32.

Shares of UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.28. Uniper has a 52-week low of $36.50 and a 52-week high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

