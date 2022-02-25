United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. United Bankshares posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

UBSI opened at $35.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 18.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 240,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 37,129 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 872,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,752,000 after acquiring an additional 69,481 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,139,000 after acquiring an additional 54,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

