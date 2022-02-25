United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Raymond James by 49.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $75.91 and a twelve month high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.36. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 18.77%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,301,063 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

