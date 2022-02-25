United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 887 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 98.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in First Horizon during the third quarter worth $43,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FHN opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.34. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

FHN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

In related news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

