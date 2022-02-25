United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SON stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

