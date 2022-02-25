United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 34,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,172,000 after buying an additional 25,958 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.22.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $609.78 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $624.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,128 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,055 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.