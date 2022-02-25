United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $262.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and a 200 day moving average of $315.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.12 and a twelve month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.