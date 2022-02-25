United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,062 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,718,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,699 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after acquiring an additional 329,772 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after acquiring an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after acquiring an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,260,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $41.27 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.