United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 189,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,732. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

Get United Insurance alerts:

In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,810,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,777 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 1,128,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 11,282 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 471,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 118,346 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.