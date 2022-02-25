United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS.
NASDAQ:UIHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.59. 189,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,732. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.07. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16.
In other news, Director Gregory C. Branch bought 5,895 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,761.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hogan bought 10,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,912 shares of company stock valued at $122,109. 53.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.
