United Internet AG to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UDIRF)

United Internet AG (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for United Internet in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Internet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on UDIRF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €44.00 ($50.00) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UDIRF opened at $37.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Internet has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.67.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

