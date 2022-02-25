UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,727,000. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 143,183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,947,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total value of $2,383,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $9.45 on Friday, reaching $465.34. 22,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,572,038. The stock has a market cap of $437.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $327.36 and a twelve month high of $509.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $477.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.