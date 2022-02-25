Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $31.37.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Bancorp news, SVP Stephen Rooney sold 2,800 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $81,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $57,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,291 shares of company stock valued at $467,155. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $897,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 282,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 75,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 255,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 241,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

