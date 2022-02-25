Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $30.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $71,390.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,914. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 79.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 19,663 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 49,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

