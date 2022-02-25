Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,248 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)
Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Universal Security Instruments (UUU)
