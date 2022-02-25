Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.24. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 170,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.80 million, a PE ratio of -38.80 and a beta of 1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.