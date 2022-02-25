Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Roth Capital

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 62.43% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. lowered their target price on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The firm has a market cap of $563.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.69.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.52% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. Upland Software’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upland Software by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,091,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,589,000 after acquiring an additional 261,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Upland Software by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

