Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Upland Software updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UPLD traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 412,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,247. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $526.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.00. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. decreased their price target on Upland Software from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Upland Software by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Upland Software by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

