Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $295 million-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.30 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

UPST stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.44. Upstart has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.35.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

In related news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock valued at $106,808,329 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

