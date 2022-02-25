Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on UPST. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $242.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $131.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a 200-day moving average of $211.35. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 164.44. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total value of $2,530,220.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 560.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its position in Upstart by 43.8% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Upstart by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

