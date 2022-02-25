Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,856 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Upwork worth $16,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,493,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Upwork by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,618,000 after acquiring an additional 125,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Upwork by 257.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,824,000 after acquiring an additional 368,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Upwork stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.16 and a beta of 1.87. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $98,103.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

