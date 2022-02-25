Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.35

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.35 and last traded at $25.38, with a volume of 63826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

Several analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 98.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 236,958 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after buying an additional 117,632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,735,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.