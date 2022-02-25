Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc Acquires 552,532 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 552,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $11,216,399.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 1,824,999 shares of Amplitude stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $34,912,230.87.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $21.63 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Battery Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the third quarter valued at about $759,925,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,368,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 543.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,607,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,400 shares in the last quarter. West Rim Capital Associates II L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,392,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,148,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,815,000 after purchasing an additional 388,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

